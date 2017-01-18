Gary With Da Tea Explains Why He Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Going Off His Meds [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea Explains Why He Doesn't Feel Comfortable Going Off His Meds

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Why Rickey Smiley and everybody were talking about the latest episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” when the subject of Gary With Da Tea‘s medicine came up. Headkrack, Da Brat and Rickey think that Gary With Da Tea shouldn’t perform on his medicine, and that he should figure out a way to take it only when he’s not performing.

But Gary doesn’t like the idea of not taking his medication, ever. Click on the audio player to hear him explain more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

[protected-iframe id="7bee588a2622d735450aede80d7d5926-32288653-33394898" info="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js" ]

