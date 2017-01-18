Gary With Da Tea Explains Why He Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Going Off His Meds [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Why Rickey Smiley and everybody were talking about the latest episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” when the subject of Gary With Da Tea‘s medicine came up. Headkrack, Da Brat and Rickey think that Gary With Da Tea shouldn’t perform on his medicine, and that he should figure out a way to take it only when he’s not performing.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But Gary doesn’t like the idea of not taking his medication, ever. Click on the audio player to hear him explain more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Tune in weekdays from 6-10am EST to hear “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE!

RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast Discusses Gary With Da Tea’s Uniquely Powerful Gas [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Shimmy Clash Over Their Fashion Choices [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Works The Red Carpet At The 2016 Soul Train Awards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]