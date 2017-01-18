DFW
Home > DFW

#WCW : 21 “Bad and Boujee” TV Characters [GALLERY]

20 mins ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

21 Best ‘Bad and Boujee’ TV Characters

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Best ‘Bad and Boujee’ TV Characters

Continue reading #WCW : 21 “Bad and Boujee” TV Characters [GALLERY]

21 Best ‘Bad and Boujee’ TV Characters

Before Migos had the #1 song in the country, our favorite TV characters were already “Bad & Boujee.”

As the term “Bad & Boujee” continues to flourish, we had to highlight 21 of the best to ever do it including Clair Huxtable, Molly from Insecure, Joanne The Scammer, and many more.

via GIPHY

Note: Gabrielle Union wins for playing the most Bad & Boujee characters always (i.e. Two Can Play That Game, Bring It On, Being Mary Jane, etc.)

View the full gallery above.

'90s , A Different World , ATL , Atlanta , bad & boujee , Gabrielle Union , jasmine guy , Photos , The Migos , tv

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitley Gilbert/A Different World
#WCW : 21 “Bad and Boujee” TV Characters [GALLERY]
 20 mins ago
Nick Grant: ROTC, Working With Organized Noize, Sing…
 6 hours ago
Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
NEW VIDEO: MIKE TYSON “IF YOU SHOW UP”
 11 hours ago
Mike Tyson & Team Of Models Come For…
 11 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: #TeacherBae Breaks Her Silence About New IG…
 1 day ago
Young Thug
Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a…
 1 day ago
Big Baby Dram: Cash Machine, Working With Erykah…
 1 day ago
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Chimes In On…
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Tries To Swing On Babymama…
 2 days ago
T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 3 days ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 3 days ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 3 days ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 3 days ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 3 days ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 4 days ago
photos