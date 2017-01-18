21 Best ‘Bad and Boujee’ TV Characters 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Best ‘Bad and Boujee’ TV Characters 1. Clair Huxtable from the Cosby Show – (notably OG Bad & Boujee) 1 of 21 2. Dionne from Clueless 2 of 21 3. Mary Jane from Being Mary Jane 3 of 21 4. Molly from HBO’s Insecure 4 of 21 5. Does Joanne the Scammer count? 5 of 21 6. Anika ‘Boo Boo Kitty’ from Empire 6 of 21 7. Cookie Lyon from Empire (notably Bad & Boujee in the best ways) 7 of 21 8. Whitley from A Different World 8 of 21 9. Toni from Girlfriends 9 of 21 10. Naomi Campbell (notable mention for life) 10 of 21 11. Hilary Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 11 of 21 12. Angelica from Rugrats 12 of 21 13. Gina from Martin (notable mention, but mostly just a DAB) 13 of 21 14. Lisa from Saved By The Bell 14 of 21 15. Olivia Pope from Scandal (only when wearing the white coat) 15 of 21 16. Tyra Banks just because 16 of 21 17. Tasha from Power (notable mention, but mostly just a DAB) 17 of 21 18. Tasha Mack from The Game 18 of 21 19. Regine from Living Single 19 of 21 20. Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 20 of 21 21. Can we throw in Diane from Blackish too? 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading #WCW : 21 “Bad and Boujee” TV Characters [GALLERY] 21 Best ‘Bad and Boujee’ TV Characters

Before Migos had the #1 song in the country, our favorite TV characters were already “Bad & Boujee.”

As the term “Bad & Boujee” continues to flourish, we had to highlight 21 of the best to ever do it including Clair Huxtable, Molly from Insecure, Joanne The Scammer, and many more.

Note: Gabrielle Union wins for playing the most Bad & Boujee characters always (i.e. Two Can Play That Game, Bring It On, Being Mary Jane, etc.)

