Ashanti Reminds The Internet What A Natural Woman’s Body Looks Like, Flaws And All

Ashanti’s bikini-clad body on Instagram, you, my friend, have forgotten what natural looks like.If you’re one of the people who had something negative to say about
Photos of Ashanti making a splash at the beach hit social media, inviting haters to comment on her curves.
Commenters called out her cellulite and called her atrocious names, while others defended the songstress and praised her body as beautiful.
Apparently we’ve become so accustom to the altered bodies of women that when a women without plastic surgery posts her natural body, she is ripped to shreds.
But Ashanti isn’t losing sleep over it. The R&B darling posted these videos on her Instagram.
And she remains our #bodygoals.
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Photos Of Ashanti’s Ridiculous Bikini Body
1. 🍍 #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Woke up on the beautiful island of Grenada… Reflecting on the blessings…🇬🇩Source:Instagram 2 of 19
3. When it’s just enough… #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 3 of 19
4. #Grateful #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 4 of 19
5. Nothing beats being happy….😊😍#Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 5 of 19
6. Ashanti does some old choreography with her mom and sis.Source:Instagram 6 of 19
7. Kingston Jamaica 2016 #MaidenCayYachtParty🇯🇲 Way up Stay up 💯Source:Instagram 7 of 19
8. Kingston Jamaica 2016 #MaidenCayYachtParty🇯🇲 Bikini @prb_public_relations #Bless 💨💨😜😁Source:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Pure perfection.Source:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Flaws & All…. 🇯🇲Source:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Frenchman’s Cove Port Antonio 🇯🇲🙌🏾Source:Instagram 11 of 19
12. Ashanti takes Jamaica.Source:Instagram 12 of 19
13. Authentic Coconut Wata! 🇯🇲😊Source:Instagram 13 of 19
14. Ashanti shows off her bikini body in a push-up competition with the fellas.Source:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Live it… 😉Source:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Sun kissed…Source:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Ashanti’s bikini body is sick.Source:Instagram 17 of 19
18. Lawd Jesus.Source:Instagram 18 of 19
19. GOAT.Source:Instagram 19 of 19
