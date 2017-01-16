Ashanti Reminds The Internet What A Natural Woman’s Body Looks Like, Flaws And All

If you’re one of the people who had something negative to say aboutbody on Instagram, you, my friend, have forgotten what natural looks like.

Photos of Ashanti making a splash at the beach hit social media, inviting haters to comment on her curves.

Commenters called out her cellulite and called her atrocious names, while others defended the songstress and praised her body as beautiful.

Apparently we’ve become so accustom to the altered bodies of women that when a women without plastic surgery posts her natural body, she is ripped to shreds.

But Ashanti isn’t losing sleep over it. The R&B darling posted these videos on her Instagram.

#Mood #Remix 🤗🇦🇺 A video posted by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:59am PST

And she remains our #bodygoals.

RELATED STORIES:

Ashanti Serves Fashion Flare (And Lace) On ‘The Real’

19 Photos Of Ashanti’s Ridiculous Bikini Body