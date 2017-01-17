Worth The Wait: Ciara Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan South Africa, Talks Intimacy With Russell Wilson

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Worth The Wait: Ciara Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan South Africa, Talks Intimacy With Russell Wilson

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Singer Ciara is featured on the February cover for Cosmopolitan, South African edition looking as beautiful as ever. The Mommy-to-be discussed being a newly wed to NFL player Russell Wilson and talks about the importance of laying down a foundation in a relationship before getting intimate. Ciara also spills the beans on why she stayed abstinent until her wedding night, even though she had a child from her previous relationship with rapper and ex-fiancé Future.

Honored. Thanks @Cosmopolitansa ❤

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

The entertainer had a lot of insight to share on her experience with abstinence, stating it wasn’t easy, but it was worth it and advises women to make the best decision possible for themselves. She also hopes that her experience will help other women.

“I think that people can learn from your experiences when they happen in front of the world,” she says. “You never know what someone else is going through, and you never know how sharing your situation might help them with theirs.”

As usual, Ciara looks beautiful on the cover with tussled blond-teased hair and a coral tank top. You can check out more shots and footage of Ciara on the scene on their website.

DON’T MISS:

Petty-Free In 2017: Ciara Drops $15 Million Lawsuit Against Future

Ciara Shows Off Pregnancy Glow & Adorable Baby Bump In New Photo

Ciara Is The Last Unicorn For Love Magazine

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

19 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

Continue reading 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

Ciara , ciara and future , Cosmopolitan cover , Cosmopolitan South Africa , Russell Wilson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug
Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a…
 11 hours ago
Big Baby Dram: Cash Machine, Working With Erykah…
 15 hours ago
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Chimes In On…
 18 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Tries To Swing On Babymama…
 1 day ago
T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 2 days ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 2 days ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 3 days ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 3 days ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 3 days ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 3 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 3 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 3 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 3 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 3 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 3 days ago
photos