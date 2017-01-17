Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Diddy Says There Is Too Much “Cooning” Happening In Hip-Hop Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Last week, Diddy took to social media to call out the current hip-hop game for what he says is too much “cooning and bafooning” going on in the rap scene nowadays. He also promised that he’d get his thoughts together to further have the conversation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more on this story and others in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is It Diddy’s Fault That His Ex-Wife Lost Her House? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Who’s Going To Be Missing From Diddy’s Bad Boy Tour? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Diddy Silence Biggie’s Daughter With Money? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

Continue reading 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

cooning , Diddy , Hip Hop , Hip-Hop Spot , rappers

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug
Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a…
 7 hours ago
Big Baby Dram: Cash Machine, Working With Erykah…
 11 hours ago
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Chimes In On…
 14 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Tries To Swing On Babymama…
 22 hours ago
T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 2 days ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 2 days ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 2 days ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 2 days ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 3 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 3 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 3 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 3 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 3 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 3 days ago
photos