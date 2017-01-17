Diddy Says There Is Too Much “Cooning” Happening In Hip-Hop Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

Last week, Diddy took to social media to call out the current hip-hop game for what he says is too much “cooning and bafooning” going on in the rap scene nowadays. He also promised that he’d get his thoughts together to further have the conversation.
