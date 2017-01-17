Gary’s Tea: Is It Bad For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West To Scale Down Wealth On Instagram? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris over the summer, she and Kanye West were shaken to the core. Soon afterwards, Kim stopped wearing the expensive ring her husband had bought her, which she had been flaunting on social media in the weeks prior to the incident.

Since then, a lot of hell has broken lose for the Kardashian-West family, and they’ve subsequently chosen to remain low. Recently, in some photos they posted to Instagram, it looks like the emphasis on how they are representing themselves has shifted away from wealth and material things. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary With Da Tea in this clip of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

