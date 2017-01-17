Community
WATCH 97.9 The Beat’s Jesse Salazar Wins BIG at the Fort Worth Stock Show Celebrity Goat Milking Contest

2 hours ago

Jazze
Jesse Salazar And Cindi B.

Source: Promotions / Promotions

Last Saturday, 97.9 The Beat’s own Jesse Salazar and Cindi B. from our sister station Boom 94.5 showed another side of themselves and it was AMAZING! The two not only know Hip-Hop and R&B music, but apparently they also know how to milk a goat! Who knew?!

Radio One Dallas was invited to attend the annual celebrity goat milking contest at the Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and surprised everyone when they took first place! Please check out the video below to check out Jesse and Cindi B.’s goat milking skills!!

Both Jesse and Cindi B. have already confirmed their attendance at the next years event to defend their crown!!

