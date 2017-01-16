News & Gossip
Steve Harvey Won’t Attending Trump’s Inauguration Because Marjorie Said ‘No’

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Steve Harvey may have met with president-elect hot Cheeto Donald Trump, but he won’t be at the Inauguration ceremony this Friday thanks to his wife Marjorie Harvey, who whisked the talk show host away for his 60th birthday.

“I’ll be turning 60 on Tuesday and my wife is taking me far away,” Steve reportedly told a group of reporters after his meeting with Trump at the Trump Towers. “So, I won’t be at anybody’s inauguration because my wife said ‘no.’”

In case you missed it, though we’re sure you didn’t, Steve met with Trump to discuss housing in inner cities (a.k.a become a photo opp for the unpopular president-elect).

While we don’t agree with Steve’s meeting, Marjorie took to social media to praise her husband for standing in “the face of adversity” even when “doing the right thing sometimes isn’t popular.”

Gotta appreciate a woman who goes hard for her man.

