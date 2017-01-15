Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Legend John Lewis On Twitter

Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Legend John Lewis On Twitter

He says Rep. Lewis should “spend more time on fixing and helping his district.”

1 day ago

Brandee Sanders
Congressman John Lewis is the latest person to be attacked by President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter. On Saturday, Trump took to social media to go on a rant about the civil rights legend, reports People.

In a sequence of tweets, the President-elect made remarks that demeaned Rep. Lewis’ legacy. “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district,” he posted, according to People. “Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!”

The comments came after Rep. Lewis shared that he would not be attending Trump’s inauguration on January 20. It will be the first presidential inauguration that he will miss in 30 years, reports the outlet. During a sit-down with NBC News, Rep. Lewis shared that he doesn’t think Donald Trump would be a “legitimate president,” reports People.

Rep. Lewis has been instrumental in fighting for civil rights within our country. At the peak of the Jim Crow era, he served as the chair of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. In 1965, he marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma in efforts to fight for voting rights. During the demonstration, Rep. Lewis was brutally attacked by a law enforcement official.

After word spread about Trump’s remarks, many people came to Rep. Lewis’ defense on Twitter.

Several state representatives have decided to stand by Rep. Lewis and not attend the inauguration.

SOURCE: People

