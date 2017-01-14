Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash

We saw the backlash from Steve Harvey meeting with president elect, Donald Trump, coming like a tidal wave and it hit him hard.

As we reported Harvey, who endorsed Clinton for president last year, spoke to the media about the visit on Friday (Dec 3) saying he connected with both Trump and newly nominated Head of Urban Development Ben Carson.

Harvey explained he was invited by both the Trump and Obama transition teams via phone a week ago. He began his statements to the media saying he discussed golf with the president-elect, before connecting with Carson about inner city housing. Harvey explained he met with the politicians “to see if we can bring about some change and help some of these young people out,” MSNBC reports.

In response to his meeting, social media questioned his qualifications to discuss urban development and why he’s aligning with a bigot. Even his fellow King of Comedy member, D.L. Hughley posted a video to voice his discontent.

“It amazes me that to convince Black people that Donald Trump cares about them, he takes pictures with celebrities,” he said. “If Donald Trump cared about Black people, he would not have denigrated the President with those claims of ‘birtherism.’ He would not have stoked fears and racist fears, saying that this man is less than, or not one of us to become President.”

#Trump is working on new reality show where he convinces black ppl he cares bout em by taking pics w/celebrities. #FuckYouForever pic.twitter.com/dejPf14nlj — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 14, 2017

Adding, “You know why you have a comedian, rapper and football player out to talk about the concerns of the community? Because that’s the positions you’re used to seeing us in. You’d rather have Black people as comedians, football players and rappers than the President. You’d rather see us run the ball than run the country. F*ck you now and f*ck you forever.”

Well, to all that Harvey posted a iPhone notes statement on Instagram addressing the backlash.

“Our president (Obama) asked that all of us sot down and talk to one another in order to move our county forward…” he said. Adding, “I walked away feeling like I had just talked with a man who genuinely wants to make a difference in this area.”

As you’ll recall Trump is the same White man who made “inner city” synonymous with the Black American experience and referred to them as a “living hell”. So… somehow we doubt he has the best interest for Black folk.

RELATED STORIES:

#FixItLord: Jennifer Holliday Will Perform At Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With CNN Reporter During Press Conference

Bloop! Twitter Blasts Donald Trump For Using Nonword ‘Unpresidented’ In Complaint About China

Also On 97.9 The Beat: