That Was Fast! Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out Of Trump Inauguration Performance

One day after it was announced that Jennifer Holliday was set to sing at an inauguration event for Donald Trump, the Broadway legend has cancelled her performance.

In an letter she wrote to The Wrap, the “Dreamgirls” star called her decision to perform a “lapse of judgement” and she apologized to the LGBT community, saying she was “uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.”

“My only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!” Holliday wrote.

Holliday, a longtime LGBT ally, admitted that she changed her mind after receiving intense criticism, including a Daily Beast article titled, “Jennifer Holliday Will Perform at Trump’s Inauguration, Which Is Heartbreaking to Gay Fans.” The article pointed out the disturbing anti-LGBT agenda that this incoming administration supports and Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s past history of encouraging gay “conversation therapy” and his opposition for providing funding to people living with HIV/AIDS. It also stressed that performing at this event is a betrayal to the community Holliday claims to advocate for.

The Tony and Grammy winner explained that she didn’t fully understand that performing for Trump would cause others pain.

“I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarized country… Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence” she wrote.

Holliday ended her open letter telling her fans: “Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain. The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you… You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally and for so many years you provided me with work even though my star had long since faded.”

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Holliday was set to join country star Toby Keith, Jon Voight and 3 Doors Down for The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration that will be held on January 19th.

We’re definitely glad that Holliday got her mind right. We hope other Black celebs are taking notes.

Read Holliday’s letter in its entirety here.

