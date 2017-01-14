End Of An Era: President Obama Delivers Final White House Weekly Address

It’s almost over folks!

Saturday marked President Obama’s final White House Weekly address where he urged Americans to not take democracy for granted, The Hill reported.

“Whether we’ve seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people – in living rooms and schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts – are what have kept me honest, kept me inspired, and kept me going,” he said.

“Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man.”

He also reminisced about his favorite moments during his two-term tenure.

“Over the course of these eight years, I have seen the goodness, the resilience, and the hope of the American people,” he said. “I’ve seen neighbors looking out for each other as we rescued our economy from the worst crisis of our lifetimes. I’ve hugged cancer survivors who finally know the security of affordable health care. I’ve seen communities like Joplin rebuild from disaster, and cities like Boston show the world that no terrorist will ever break the American spirit.”

He also stressed the importance of having hope for the future.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve you as President. Eight years later I am even more optimistic about our country’s promise,” he said. “And I look forward to working along your side, as a citizen, for all my days that remain.”

With President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration happening next Fridayl, that means saying goodbye to the nation’s first Black family. But in an upcoming interview “60 Minutes Presents: Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House,” POTUS said his wife and daughters were ready to leave.

“They’re ready to go. I mean, the girls, obviously, you know, they are now of an age in which the constraints of Secret Service and bubbles and all that stuff has gotten pretty old. Michelle never fully took to the scrutiny. I mean, she’s thrived as a first lady, but it’s not her preference,” POTUS told journalist Steve Kroft.

He added: “She never fully embraced being in the public spotlight, which is ironic, given how good she is. But I think that, having said that, she would acknowledge and I certainly feel that we just have a lot of memories here. You know, our kids grew up here. Some of our best friends have been made here in this place. There have been moments that were highlights for us that, you know, are gonna be hard to duplicate.”

Here’s what we know: No other First Couple can duplicate what President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have done for this country. Thank you for your fierce sacrifice and service.

RELATED NEWS:

