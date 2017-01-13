Music
“Location” Artist Khalid’s Debut Album Release Date Set

2 hours ago

El Paso native and Texas representer Khalid is set to release his debut album American Teen on March 3rd. Of course his breakout hit “Location” that first aired on 97-9 The Beat and which Complex Magazine called “A soul record that fools you into thinking it’s a hip-hop record until you think about it,” and Teen Vogue describing it as having“boasting soulful vocals that stand out against a dazed, minimalistic soundscape” will be featured on the album along with tracks like “Let’s Go” and “Saved.”

Last month, Khalid announced “The Location Tour,” his first-ever North American tour which kicked off yesterday (Jan 12) in Chicago, and will be in the DFW Sunday, Jan 29 at the Cambridge Room. He also added several shows overseas as well in a  handful of select European cities, just in case you’re planning on travelling across the pond soon.

Get your tickets HERE and keep it on The Beat to win your way in!

 

 

 

photos