Congressmen Testify Against Sen. Jeff Sessions

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Congressmen Testify Against Sen. Jeff Sessions

"There are forces that want to take us back to another place, we don't want to go back," Rep. John Lewis said during Jeff Sessions' Senate confirmation hearing.

22 hours ago

NewsOne Now
0 reads
Leave a comment

Senator Cory Booker and Congressmen John Lewis and Cedric Richmond testified against Senator Jeff Sessions during day two of his confirmation hearing to become attorney general.

Booker made history as the first sitting senator to testify against another senator up for a cabinet post.

During his testimony, Sen. Booker (D-NJ) said: “The arc of the moral universe does not just naturally curve toward justice, we must bend it. America needs an attorney general who is resolute and determined to bend the arc. Sen. Sessions’ record does not speak to that desire, intention, or will.”

Rep. Lewis (D-GA) reminded the Senate confirmation panel of Alabama’s troubled history and said, “There are forces that want to take us back to another place … We don’t want to go back … We want to go forward.”

Rep. Richmond (D-AL), Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said, “In his decades-long career in public life, Senator Sessions has proven himself unfit to serve in the role as attorney general.”

Roland Martin told his panel of guests during Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now that he is not going to be tripped up with the debate over Sessions’ racism, he is focusing on the Alabama Senator’s voting record on issues important to African-Americans.

Martin recalled Sen. Sessions saying he voted for the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act, but Sessions has been quoted as calling the VRA “intrusive.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the dangers of Jeff Sessions being confirmed as the nation’s next attorney general in the video clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Congresswoman Calls Sessions Confirmation Hearing ‘Good ‘Ol Boys Network’

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Cedric Richmond , newsone now , Rep , Rep John Lewis , Roland Martin , Sen. Corey Booker , Sen. Jeff Sessions , Senate Confirmation Hearings , Voting Rights Act

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Extra Butter: Jamie Foxx Talks Crime Flick ‘Sleepless’…
 18 hours ago
#WhatsHotOnHot? Obama Out, Mike Tyson Diss Track, Fetty…
 18 hours ago
Three Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery
 20 hours ago
Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Talk Kanye…
 21 hours ago
While You Were Sleeping, Republicans Took These Steps…
 21 hours ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Premiere Reportedly Delayed
 21 hours ago
Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant…
 21 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye…
 22 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!
 22 hours ago
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”
 22 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon Gives Michelle Obama An All-Star Farewell…
 22 hours ago
17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified
 23 hours ago
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 1 day ago
Jaden Smith Has A Total Kanye West Moment…
 1 day ago
Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown
 1 day ago
Michael Che Slammed By Woman On A Dating…
 1 day ago
photos