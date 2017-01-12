DOJ Watchdog Will Probe FBI’s Handling Of Clinton Email Server Investigation

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

DOJ Watchdog Will Probe FBI’s Handling Of Clinton Email Server Investigation

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz verified the probe was launched at the urging of congressional members, several organizations, and members of the public.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

The watchdog inspector assigned to oversee the Department of Justice announced plans to launch an investigation into the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s private email server on Thursday, the Huffington Post reports.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz verified the probe was launched at the urging of congressional members, several organizations, and members of the public, the Post writes.

The decision comes months after public outcry over FBI Director James Comey’s announcement the department was relaunching an investigation into the matter, then subsequently following up again with a recommendation not to charge Clinton in the email probe. Comey’s decision to announce the investigation received much pushback, especially since it was made weeks before the 2016 election.

According to CNN, Horowitz’s office will examine several allegations,”including that DOJ or FBI policies were not followed when FBI Director James Comey publicly stated last July that his bureau would not pursue criminal charges against Clinton; that DOJ and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information; and that the timing of the FBI’s release of certain Freedom of Information Act requests right before the election was improper,” the outlet reports.

The White House said they were not involved in the matter and Clinton’s office has not yet released a statement regarding the announcement, CNN reports.

SOURCE: CNN, Huffington Post 

SEE ALSO:

FBI Recommends No Charges In Clinton Email Probe

Controversy Over FBI’s New Clinton Email Probe Explained

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Hillary Clinton’s Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

See Hillary Clinton's evolution from skirt-suits as First Lady to pantsuits as Senator, Secretary of State and 2016 Presidential Candidate.

DOJ Investigation , FBI , Hillary Clinton Emails , James Comey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Extra Butter: Jamie Foxx Talks Crime Flick ‘Sleepless’…
 18 hours ago
#WhatsHotOnHot? Obama Out, Mike Tyson Diss Track, Fetty…
 18 hours ago
Three Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery
 20 hours ago
Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Talk Kanye…
 21 hours ago
While You Were Sleeping, Republicans Took These Steps…
 21 hours ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Premiere Reportedly Delayed
 21 hours ago
Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant…
 21 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye…
 22 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!
 22 hours ago
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”
 22 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon Gives Michelle Obama An All-Star Farewell…
 22 hours ago
17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified
 23 hours ago
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 1 day ago
Jaden Smith Has A Total Kanye West Moment…
 1 day ago
Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown
 1 day ago
Michael Che Slammed By Woman On A Dating…
 1 day ago
photos