Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Late Night Style: Michelle Obama Gets Edgy In Metallic Givenchy For Jimmy Fallon

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

With her husband’s farewell to the nation filled with emotion and somber, First Lady Michelle Obama’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday provided a more upbeat mood, reminding viewers that there’s always room to have fun and laugh.

Being the stylish First Lady that she is, Michelle Obama graced the set wearing a knee-length black Givenchy dress with metallic zipper accents with beautiful metallic Givenchy pumps.

This look was a bit more edgy than we’re used to seeing our First Lady, nonetheless stylish and classy! Her metallic selections represent a growing presence in the stylish runways and fashion shows. Metallics might as well be the new nude – for all the right reasons!

The First Lady’s style and wonderful sense of fashion will definitely be missed as the Obama family closes out their final days in the White House.

DON’T MISS:

First Lady Michelle Obama Goes In Full Fashion Circle, Wears Jason Wu For POTUS’ Final Address

TREND REPORT: From Politicizing Pantsuits To Substituting Metallics For Nude, The Top 5 Styles Of 2016

Michelle Obama’s Emotional Last White House Speech: ‘I Hope I Made You Proud’

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

11 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama , Givenchy , Late Night With Jimmy Fallon , michelle obama , Michelle Obama Fashion , michelle obama interviews

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Extra Butter: Jamie Foxx Talks Crime Flick ‘Sleepless’…
 18 hours ago
#WhatsHotOnHot? Obama Out, Mike Tyson Diss Track, Fetty…
 18 hours ago
Three Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery
 20 hours ago
Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Talk Kanye…
 21 hours ago
While You Were Sleeping, Republicans Took These Steps…
 21 hours ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Premiere Reportedly Delayed
 21 hours ago
Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant…
 21 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye…
 22 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!
 22 hours ago
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”
 22 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon Gives Michelle Obama An All-Star Farewell…
 22 hours ago
17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified
 23 hours ago
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 1 day ago
Jaden Smith Has A Total Kanye West Moment…
 1 day ago
Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown
 1 day ago
Michael Che Slammed By Woman On A Dating…
 1 day ago
photos