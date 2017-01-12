Michael Che Claps Back At Leah McSweeney For Calling Him ‘Rude’ And ‘D-List’

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is clapping back at Married to the Mob creator Leah McSweeney, who claimed he was “rude,” “d-list” and “arrogant.”

The duo met on a dating app and exchanged text messages, which

McSweeney opened up about the exchange on her “Improper Etiquette” podcast on Tuesday, saying:

“I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians. They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone … you’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name. I’m not like blowing up Jay Z’s spot,” she said.

Continuing to go in about the situation, she added, “Why are you on a dating app if you hate women? Literally, you’ve never met me and you’re texting me like I’m a stupid bitch … texting me and being mad rude. He kept just texting me, going, ‘I’m fat. Does that turn you on?’ And I’m like, ‘you’re fat? I think I’ve seen you and you’re not fat, OK.’”

“You’re trying to f–k with me? I don’t get it. You’re just a f–king dork wearing Air Force Ones [sneakers] at the end of the day. Like, cause you’re sitting up there writing your jokes on a little card, trying to figure out what the f–k. His Netflix special [“Michael Che Matters”] is actually funny … arrogance is ignorance to me. You don’t know me, you don’t know nothing about me, you don’t know we have mad friends in common and like, you’re gonna treat me like some stupid bitch? Like f–k you. I just can’t deal.”

Che then posted screenshots receipts of their conversation. See them, here.

McSweeney responded to Che on Twitter.

Michael che a little bitch for planting a story cus he's mad. Take a joke dude. Ugh he's worse then I thought!! — Leah McSweeney (@LeahMcSweeney) January 11, 2017

