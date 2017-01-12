Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Rickey Smiley Is Preparing To Go On The Wendy Williams Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley did the morning show all the way from New York City today, because he’s preparing to go onto the Wendy Williams Show! When it comes to being interviewed by Wendy Williams, you want to make sure you come correct, or you’ll get blasted.

Rickey talks about everything he’s going to do to make sure he showers her with love, appreciation, and style during his visit. Check out this exclusive video above to hear more about Rickey’s appearance and when you can watch, in this behind-the-scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Tune in weekdays from 6-10am to listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live!

Continue reading How Rickey Smiley Is Preparing To Go On The Wendy Williams Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

photos