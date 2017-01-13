Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Visits Wendy Williams

Rickey Smiley is the latest guest to appear on the Wendy Williams show. Friday’s episode has him dishing about his national radio show’s humble beginnings right here on 97-9 The Beat, his reality show on TV One and Dish Nation.

Rickey also sets the record straight about the drama with Claudia Jordan and his thoughts on his new co-hosts Porsha Williams, Da Brat and much more.

They also discussed the much talked about upcoming celebrity boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. What does he think? Will he be watching and will there perhaps be a wager?

FRIDAY: The hilarious @realrickeysmiley dishes about his @tvonetv show Rickey Smiley For Real!

A video posted by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

