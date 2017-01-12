Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jaden Smith Has A Total Kanye West Moment On Instagram Live

Wonder what brought this on...

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jaden Smith is super stressed out.

The young creator was at the DMV yesterday when he hopped on Instagram Live to tell everyone how much he’s failed – but at what, we don’t know. In true Smith fashion, he also gave us a little life advice, before denouncing the ways in which people use Instagram Live. He also said he’s leaving L.A.

“Everybody follow your heart, OK? Do exactly what you want to do. Be the you that you want to be. I’m about to move out of L.A. – there’s a lot of bad things here. Create the life that you want for yourself, you know? Don’t try to be somebody else. It’s hard these days to create the life that you want for yourself, because there’s nobody here that’s supporting the youth or the youth’s creativity,” Jaden said to his followers.

“What is Instagram Live? Why aren’t scientists Instagram Live-ing? Why am I? Why aren’t people Instagram Live-ing to cure cancer right now?” he asks. “This makes no sense… nothing about this life makes any sense.”

Then, in a moment that sounded a lot like Kanye West, Jaden adds, “We go on people’s Instagram Lives to escape, so we don’t have to focus to think about the fact that nobody wants to support our creative endeavors, and nobody wants to help us be creative, and nobody wants to give us the support system to make something that’s actually better for the world.”

See Jaden’s moment in the clip above. Hopefully, everything turned out OK.

40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

Continue reading 40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

instagram live , jaden smith , Will Smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Three Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery
 2 hours ago
Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Talk Kanye…
 2 hours ago
Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant…
 3 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye…
 3 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!
 3 hours ago
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”
 4 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon Gives Michelle Obama An All-Star Farewell…
 4 hours ago
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 6 hours ago
Jaden Smith Has A Total Kanye West Moment…
 7 hours ago
Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown
 7 hours ago
Michael Che Slammed By Woman On A Dating…
 7 hours ago
Blac Youngsta Slams Strippers After Being Called Out…
 8 hours ago
Soulja Boy’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 11 hours ago
Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama
 11 hours ago
Snoop Dogg Prepared To Clown Any “Uncle Tom”…
 11 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 24 hours ago
photos