Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye Than Answer These Questions

Check out the crazy game.

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

House Of CB Flagship Store Launch - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Khloe Kardashian has to put up or eat up when it comes to answering a few tough questions about her family.

The Revenge Body host stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts – and had to potentially eat a scarab beetle, cod sperm, a fish eye and other gross options if she didn’t answer the tough questions asked by Corden. Both James and Khloe took turns asking personal questions that they either had to answer or eat something disgusting from the variety of gross options, which led to questions about O.J. Simpson and Rob Kardashian.

One of the questions Corden asked Khlo was which was her least favorite E! network show: Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait or Sex With Brody. Khloe answered, “I didn’t even know Sex With Brody was a show! Sex With Brody and Rob & Chyna. I’ll say two.” 

The KUWTK star was then asked the always trivial question, “Do you think O.J. did it?”

Check out the clip above to see Khloe’s answers.

30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian's Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

30 photos Launch gallery

30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian's Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian’s Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian's Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

Blac Chyna , James Corden , Khloe Kardashian , late late show , OJ Simpson , rob kardashian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Three Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery
 2 hours ago
Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Talk Kanye…
 2 hours ago
Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant…
 3 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye…
 3 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!
 3 hours ago
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”
 4 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon Gives Michelle Obama An All-Star Farewell…
 4 hours ago
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 6 hours ago
Jaden Smith Has A Total Kanye West Moment…
 7 hours ago
Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown
 7 hours ago
Michael Che Slammed By Woman On A Dating…
 7 hours ago
Blac Youngsta Slams Strippers After Being Called Out…
 8 hours ago
Soulja Boy’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 11 hours ago
Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama
 11 hours ago
Snoop Dogg Prepared To Clown Any “Uncle Tom”…
 11 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 24 hours ago
photos