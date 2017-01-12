News & Gossip
LIVE STREAM : Sevyn Streeter talks ‘Girl Disrupted Tour,’ Debut Album Jitters & Intimacy with Fans, Watch Now!

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Atlantic Records artist Sevyn Streeter is in-studio with A-Plus right now talking car parties with The-Dream, Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy boxing match, the nervousness she feels about releasing her first solo album and kicking off the Girl Disrupted Tour in St. Louis tonight on Facebook Live. Watch above!


exclusive , girl disrupted tour , Interview , live , Sevyn Streeter , st. louis

