Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”

Just as he promised, The Weeknd just dropped his new video for “Party Monster,” and boy is it a trip!

2017 is shaping up to be another big year for Abel. It’s been announced he’ll be one of the artists headlining the Bonnaroo festival. He’s also sharing the cover of the February issue of GQ magazine with Chance the Rapper, and of course the big news coming out about his love life with new bae Selena Gomez and the ongoing drama with ex Bella and family.

And it’s only January! Can’t wait to see the next episode that is the life of superstar The Weeknd! Check out the video below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: