The Real Starboys: Weeknd And Chance The Rapper Featured in GQ February Edition

Presenting GQ's newest cover star, Chance the Rapper. Read the interview and see more photos at the link in bio. (📸 @ericraydavidson) A photo posted by GQ (@gq) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:59am PST

GQ Magazine features two different covers for its February issue. Hip Hop faves Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd show all their handsomeness in the popular men’s magazine. Not only are they featured on the cover, both of them have exclusive interviews as well.

The Weeknd makes his GQ cover debut. This month's issue is 🔥. Get a preview at the link in bio. (📸 @ericraydavidson) A photo posted by GQ (@gq) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Chance the Rapper, who’s become a beloved staple in Hip Hop, recently made his mark on the mainstream stream with Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best New Artist. He wears his signature ‘3’ hat and a fresh Moncler jacket on the cover. His colleague, The Weeknd, known for his smooth R&B sound, will show his freshly chopped off dreadlock look on the cover and is styled in a dapper and modern Yves Saint Laurent jacket. He has also had his fair share of success with his album Starboy, which reached the top of the Billboard charts last year. He also won a Grammy for his work and received an Oscar nomination for his contribution to the 50 Shades of Grey soundtrack.

#BlackBoyMagic is definitely in the works and getting off to a great start for 2017. Thumbs up to Chance and Weeknd!

DON’T MISS:

Take All Our Money: Idris Elba Is Raffling Off A Valentine’s Day Date For Charity

Billionaire Pays Tuition For Young Women Who Escaped Boko Haramj

Joan Smalls Starts Her New Year Stylishly, Scores Vogue Mexico Cover