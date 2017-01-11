Why Barack Obama’s Excellence Cannot Be Denied [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Last night, Barack Obama gave his farewell speech to the nation from his hometown of Chicago. For the last time as the 44th President of the United States, America’s first black President addressed his people, and reminded us of all the amazing things he accomplished during his administration. He also included a heartfelt thank you to his wife, Michelle Obama, and the classiest of digs at Donald Trump.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rickey Smiley looks back on his 8 years as president and marvels at everything he overcame to go down in history as one of America’s most beloved presidents. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

RELATED: President Barack Obama’s Farewell Address [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Obama’s Latest Move Illustrates What His Legacy Will Be [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Barack Obama’s Commencement Speech At Howard University Was Great [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]