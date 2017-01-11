Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Barack Obama’s Excellence Cannot Be Denied [EXCLUSIVE]

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment


Last night, Barack Obama gave his farewell speech to the nation from his hometown of Chicago. For the last time as the 44th President of the United States, America’s first black President addressed his people, and reminded us of all the amazing things he accomplished during his administration. He also included a heartfelt thank you to his wife, Michelle Obama, and the classiest of digs at Donald Trump.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey Smiley looks back on his 8 years as president and marvels at everything he overcame to go down in history as one of America’s most beloved presidents. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

RELATED: President Barack Obama’s Farewell Address [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Obama’s Latest Move Illustrates What His Legacy Will Be [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Barack Obama’s Commencement Speech At Howard University Was Great [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we are just in time for the holidays.


 

Barack Obama , Chicago , donald trump , farewell , michelle obama , speech

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 2 hours ago
Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama
 7 hours ago
Snoop Dogg Prepared To Clown Any “Uncle Tom”…
 7 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 19 hours ago
5 Reasons We’d Want Jamie Foxx To Save Us
 19 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 22 hours ago
NEW MUSIC: Bankroll Fresh “Truth Be Told” [AUDIO]
 23 hours ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Is Selena Gomez The Weeknd’s Rebound?
 23 hours ago
MEEK MILL TAKES ANOTHER L FALLING DOWN THE…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: First Look At Michael Jackson Movie…
 1 day ago
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Allegedly Pulling an…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts To President Obama’s Farewell Speech
 1 day ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 2 days ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 2 days ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 2 days ago
photos