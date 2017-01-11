Radio One Exclusives
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Medical Opinion On Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Dr. Ian Smith came through to visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” After a discussion about changing eating habits and avoiding sugar, he shares his opinion- as a medical professional -about the upcoming boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, which has been gaining traction and hype since the beginning of the year.

Who does he think has the best shot of winning? Listen to the audio player to hear what he had to say in this exclusive interview!

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

photos