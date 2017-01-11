‘KKK’ Twitter Threat Prompts Maryland Schools To Address Racism

Administrators at Annapolis, Maryland areas high schools are scheduled to meet Wednesday with parents and students for an open dialog about racist threats at the schools, ABC News Baltimore reports.

This comes after a racist petition circulated Friday at Arundel High School and tweets appeared on social media late Monday about a White supremacist attack at Arundel and Annapolis High Schools. Police officers patrolled both campuses on Tuesday as a precaution.

The Annapolis Capital Gazette reported that students at Arundel High School circulated the petition titled “Kool Kids Klan,” which urged White students to join the group. It included White supremacist language and a racial slur to describe African-Americans.

George Arlotto, the superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, sent a letter to parents condemning the petition, according to The Gazette.

“It is unconscionable to me how anyone could believe this material is anything but horrifying, and it has absolutely no place in our schools or school system,” Arlotto’s letter stated.

On Monday afternoon before school dismissal, the first threatening tweet appeared from an account called “Kool Kids Klan KKK.” It referred to an attacked at Arundel High School. And later that evening, a second threat was tweeted about an attack at Annapolis High School on Tuesday.

ABC News reported that Anne Arundel Police Department believes the threats lacked credibility.

SOURCE: ABC News Baltimore, Capital Gazette

