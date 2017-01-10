Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death In Emanuel AME Massacre

Photo by

Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death In Emanuel AME Massacre

A prosecutor reminded jurors about the "god-fearing" spirit of the nine church members killed during the massacre.

18 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Dylann Roof should be put to death, a federal jury decided Tuesday in the sentencing phase of his trial in the shooting massacre at Emanuel AME in Charleston, South Carolina, reports CNN.

Roof, an avowed White supremacist, shot and killed nine people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015. A jury of 10 women and two men decided Roof’s fate, recommending the death penalty for eighteen counts against him. Judge Richard Gergel will formally sentence Roof on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET, writes the news outlet:

The prosecution and defense rested in the penalty phase on Monday, bringing to a close days of heartbreaking testimony from family and friends of victims who were killed.

Prosecutors argue that he’s a calculating killer who deserves the death penalty because of his motive, his lack of remorse and the shooting’s impact on the victims’ families.

In his closing argument Tuesday morning, Assistant US Attorney Jay Richardson described the lives of all nine victims, cited Roof’s “racist hatred” and reminded the jurors of the testimony and evidence that convicted him:

The jury’s verdict came after a prosecutor highlighted the “god-fearing” spirit of the nine church members killed in the heinous slaying, reports WABC-TV.

