Cornel West Attacks President Obama Again

The historian and philosopher wrote about Obama for The Guardian on Tuesday and really let his true feelings show, titling the piece, “Pity the sad legacy of Barack Obama.” The opinionated essay centers around the idea that our hope and change candidate fell short time and time again. He writes, “The reign of Obama did not produce the nightmare of Donald Trump – but it did contribute to it. And those Obama cheerleaders who refused to make him accountable bear some responsibility.”

West refers back to the numerous instances he felt Obama was inadequate as Commander-in-Chief, including when civilians hit the streets for Black Lives Matter and went to jail protesting police killings of Black youth––all while he backed Israel when Defense Forces killed more than 2,000 Palestinians. The professor expresses his disappointment in Obama for “not a mumbling word about the dead Palestinian children but he did call Baltimore black youth criminals and thugs.”

West ended his piece by acknowledging some of the good, saying that Obama’s greatest legislative achievement was to provide healthcare for over 25 million citizens, “even as another 20 million are still uncovered.” However, he continued on slamming Obama’s alleged lack of courage, writing, “What a sad legacy for our hope and change candidate––even as we warriors go down swinging in the fading names of truth and justice.”

Mr. West’s op-ed piece was published just hours before Barack Obama’s final farewell speech at 9 p.m. tonight in his hometown of Chicago. Don’t miss it.

SOURCE: The Guardian