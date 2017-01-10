News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cornel West Attacks President Obama Again

The professor calls the legacy of POTUS "sad."

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

Senator Barack Obama Hosts 'A Night at the Apollo' in Harlem, NY - November 29, 2007

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty


Cornel West has never been a fan of President Barack Obama, and POTUS’s upcoming farewell speech has the Princeton University-based professor talking some more.

The historian and philosopher wrote about Obama for The Guardian on Tuesday and really let his true feelings show, titling the piece, “Pity the sad legacy of Barack Obama.” The opinionated essay centers around the idea that our hope and change candidate fell short time and time again. He writes, “The reign of Obama did not produce the nightmare of Donald Trump – but it did contribute to it. And those Obama cheerleaders who refused to make him accountable bear some responsibility.”

West refers back to the numerous instances he felt Obama was inadequate as Commander-in-Chief, including when civilians hit the streets for Black Lives Matter and went to jail protesting police killings of Black youth––all while he backed Israel when Defense Forces killed more than 2,000 Palestinians. The professor expresses his disappointment in Obama for “not a mumbling word about the dead Palestinian children but he did call Baltimore black youth criminals and thugs.”

West ended his piece by acknowledging some of the good, saying that Obama’s greatest legislative achievement was to provide healthcare for over 25 million citizens, “even as another 20 million are still uncovered.” However, he continued on slamming Obama’s alleged lack of courage, writing, “What a sad legacy for our hope and change candidate––even as we warriors go down swinging in the fading names of truth and justice.” 

Mr. West’s op-ed piece was published just hours before Barack Obama’s final farewell speech at 9 p.m. tonight in his hometown of Chicago. Don’t miss it.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Happy Anniversary: Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 24 Years

11 photos Launch gallery

Happy Anniversary: Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 24 Years

Continue reading Happy Anniversary: Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 24 Years

Happy Anniversary: Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 24 Years

Barack & Michelle Obama's 24th Anniversary

Barack Obama , Cornel West , farewell , potus , Princeton

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 6 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 8 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 9 hours ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 10 hours ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 11 hours ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 11 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 13 hours ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 22 hours ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 1 day ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 1 day ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
French Montana Hints at a new Project with…
 1 day ago
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 2 days ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 2 days ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 2 days ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 2 days ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 2 days ago
photos