Jury Sentences Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof To Death

The White supremacist killed nine Black men and women without remorse.

3 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Nine Dead After Church Shooting In Charleston

Source: Pool / Getty


Dylann Roof, the White supremacist who shot and killed nine Black churchgoers in a hate crime at Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina in 2015, has been condemned to death by a federal jury.

Writes The New York Times:

“The jury of nine whites and three blacks, who last month found Mr. Roof guilty of 33 counts for the attack at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, S.C., returned their unanimous verdict after about three hours of deliberations in the penalty phase of a heart-rending and often legally confounding trial.”

According to the Times, Roof showed no emotion when the verdict was read, though given his lack of remorse for the murders and the jailhouse manifesto he penned justifying them, the guilty verdict and sentencing was expected.

Roof will be formally sentenced on Wednesday.

SOURCE: The New York Times

