Rickey Smiley’s Message To Teens After Witnessing A Mother Bury Her Son [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley tells a touching story about young man that he met years ago as a baby. Rickey reconnected with him recently when he spoke at a juvenile detention center. At that event, Rickey stayed after to speak with the young man. A few days ago, Rickey received a message inviting him to his funeral, after he was killed at a gas station. Already heartbroken at the news, Rickey was impacted at the funeral by witnessing the young man’s mother struggling with grief as she buried her own child.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This compelled Rickey to communicate a message of dire importance to all the teenagers out there who feel like they don’t see eye-to-eye with their parents. But he puts it all in perspective for those kids who don’t understand what their parents have to deal with: “some of ya’ll kids out there, what you’re putting your parents through is unbearable.” Click on the audio player to hear more of this powerful message in the latest Praise Break.

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Message Of Appreciation To The Listeners [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Inspirational Message On Getting Out Of Your Comfort Zone [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Message To Parents: “You Don’t Have To Give Them Everything” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Message On Staying Grateful & Humble [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]