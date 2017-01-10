Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley’s Message To Teens After Witnessing A Mother Bury Her Son [EXCLUSIVE]

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley tells a touching story about young man that he met years ago as a baby. Rickey reconnected with him recently when he spoke at a juvenile detention center. At that event, Rickey stayed after to speak with the young man. A few days ago, Rickey received a message inviting him to his funeral, after he was killed at a gas station. Already heartbroken at the news, Rickey was impacted at the funeral by witnessing the young man’s mother struggling with grief as she buried her own child.

This compelled Rickey to communicate a message of dire importance to all the teenagers out there who  feel like they don’t see eye-to-eye with their parents. But he puts it all in perspective for those kids who don’t understand what their parents have to deal with: “some of ya’ll kids out there, what you’re putting your parents through is unbearable.” Click on the audio player to hear more of this powerful message in the latest Praise Break.

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

photos