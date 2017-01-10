Dr. Ian Smith On Why Losing Weight Isn’t About Eating Perfectly [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Ian Smith came through to visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and talk about some of the healthy choices we can make to start off a brand new year fresh. He talks about the challenge of drinking enough water, and how those who don’t like the taste of pure water can spice things up without compromising the daily h2o quota.

He also breaks down the trickery that lies between labels that proudly boast “fat free” or “sugar free”- usually, that means there’s some extra something in there that we don’t want. Plus, Dr. Ian also discusses how to “recover” after a cleanse or crash-diet. He explains that its the choices we make that really matter, not how much food we can cut from our diets. Listen to the audio player to hear him discuss the key elements to a successful weight loss journey in exclusive interview!

