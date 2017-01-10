Style & Fashion
Calm Slay: Bad Gal RiRi Gets All Bundled Up For Chill Night Out In NYC

Cold weather bae.

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rihanna NYC January 2017

Source: Splash News


Every winter we’re reminded our favorite bad gal is just as beautiful all bundled up as she is in a bikini. Rihanna was spotted eating out at Tao in NYC on Monday night and seeing as her on-again, off-again boo Drake has been keeping another sexy singer warm, wearing her coziest winter gear wasn’t a bad idea to brave the frosty night ahead.

Hitting the streets in an oversized camo coat and laced gray jumpsuit from her Fenty x Puma collection, the superstar looked happy waving to fans and heading inside the restaurant with assistance from her bodyguard.

Rihanna NYC January 2017

Source: Splash News


Tying up her New York look with heeled booties and a red lip, RiRi needed help over the icy concrete. But not to worry, she made it into Tao just fine.

The beauty just finished filming her latest movie Ocean’s Eight, due out in 2018, and revealed her ANTI single “Kiss It Better” went platinum. She’s also been nominated several times over for the upcoming iHeart Radio Music Awards. Basically, she’s that b*tch, so hopefully Drake spending time with J.Lo isn’t bothering her too much.

See the latest photos of our fave above and stay warm!

photos