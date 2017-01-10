Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy

The champ hit the recording booth this week with producer Damon Elliott to drop a verse for his new diss track to Soulja Boy, “If You Show Up. ” In the 30-second snippet of the track, Tyson can be heard singing over and over, “If you show up, it’s going down. I’m gonna teach him how to knock your ass out.”

"IF YOU SHOW UP”… It's going down. I'm going to teach him how to knock your ass out @souljaboy. Song dropping soon on my YouTube with @chrisbrownofficial. Produced by @thedamonelliott. S/O @fredfrenchy. A video posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Last week, the legendary boxer announced that he’d be coaching Chris Brown for his big celeb boxing match against Soulja Boy and in the song, Mike says, “I’m gonna teach him how to knock your ass out.” Soulja is reportedly being trained by Floyd Mayweather. According to reports, Chris is planning on doing a verse this week and has a music video is in the works.

It’s about to go down in Hollywood!

Source: TMZ