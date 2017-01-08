T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline

There really seems to be some truth to rapper, T.I., 36, not wanting to divorce his wife of six years, Tiny, 41.

As wildly reported, Tiny filed for divorce early Dec. 2016 after a photo was leaked of her dancing with boxing champion, Floyd Maywether—who she’s been associated with in the past. After some chatter on social media, she filed the papers that needed a sign off from T.I. It’s now being reported that T.I. missed the Jan. 6 deadline to respond to the petition and is hoping to work his marriage out.

As reported by Bossip: T.I., who was born Clifford Harris Jr., had 30 days to respond to Tiny’s filing, but did not according to records from the Henry County Superior Court. Now, a family court judge could rule in Tiny’s favor by default.”

Tiny filed for divorce on Dec. 7, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and said that there was no hope of getting back together. She said they’ve been living separately, and BOSSIP learned that the pair has been paying taxes on separate mega-mansions a few towns away from each other for at least a year.

However, the rumor is that T.I. and Tiny have been spending a lot of time together lately and the rapper is allegedly doing all he can to keep them from splitting up for good. Tiny asked for T.I. to make a full accounting of their money, property and investment accounts because she said she is entitled to half of everything. The singer turned reality star also asked for half of the automobiles they amassed during their union as well as half the money T.I. has in a retirement account.

She also asked for primary legal and physical custody of their kids.

She also acknowledged that the couple is in debt – likely the millions they owe to the IRS – and said that because of T.I.’s high earning ability, he should be responsible for paying it off. The pair is set to appear in court in March for a temporary contested hearing, where a judge will determine temporary child support, custody and alimony – and where T.I. will have his chance to explain why the divorce shouldn’t go through.

Who knows where things will go from here.

RELATED STORIES:

T.I. Allegedly Wants To Work Marriage Out With Tiny

Tiny Adjusts Her Crown And Stands Tall In Latest Editorial

Tiny Files For Divorce From Husband T.I.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: