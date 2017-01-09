News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Viola Davis Leaves Us With A Word During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Viola Davis delivered a poignant acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


When Viola Davis speaks, we listen. The Fences actress, whose performance is being hailed as a tour de force, left us with a word when she accepted the Golden Globe for “Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.”

Davis, donning a stunning yellow Michael Kors gown, fixed her hair and joked, “This is my fifth nomination. I took all the pictures, went to the luncheon.”

While thanking everyone who worked on Fences, she reminded us “it doesn’t scream money maker but it does scream art, it does scream heart,” she added.

Denzel Washington looked on from the audience with glossy eyes as she thanked him for his guidance.

“I’m a friend and a fan thank you for being an extraordinary leader, great director, great actor. Thank you for saying ‘trust me’ and ‘remember the love.’”

Davis also paid homage to her father. “He had a story and it deserved to be told. And August Wilson told it.”

RELATED STORIES:

Donald Glover Thanked All The ‘Black Folks’ In His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech & It Was Glorious

Tracee Ellis Ross Snags First Golden Globe: “This Is For The Women Of Color”

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

28 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards brings sparkle and shine to the red carpet. See all the looks!

Denzel Washington , Fences , Viola Davis

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 8 hours ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 15 hours ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 16 hours ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 16 hours ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 18 hours ago
Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss…
 18 hours ago
Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News…
 20 hours ago
New Film Documents Journey Of Oprah Winfrey Leadership…
 20 hours ago
PHARRELL “RUNNIN” ON ‘ELLEN”
 1 day ago
Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie
 2 days ago
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney…
 2 days ago
62nd San Sebastian Film Festival
Dak or Ezekiel for MVP? Denzel Washington Weighs…
 3 days ago
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 3 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 4 days ago
photos