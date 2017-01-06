HBCU Band Still Going Forward With Trump Inauguration Performance Despite Backlash

Danielle Jennings

It seems that with each passing day, more people turn down the opportunity to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month. However one organization has agreed to perform and despite being a part of an HBCU and courting backlash, they have no intention of canceling.

The Talladega College band doesn't care about your opinions. They're still marching on towards Trump's inauguration: https://t.co/sFvnU384d4 pic.twitter.com/MCjNUVZdDr — theGrio.com (@theGrio) January 5, 2017

The Talladega College band has confirmed that they will indeed be putting on a performance for Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on January 20th. As reported by The Grio, the HBCU band is standing firm with their decision despite the backlash they have received since the announcement.

Addressing the controversy, Talladega College President Billy C. Hawkins said, “We respect and appreciate how our students and alumni feel about our participation in this parade. As many of those who chose to participate in the parade have said, we feel the inauguration of a new president is not a political event but a civil ceremony celebrating the transfer of power.”

Obviously what is so shocking about the band’s scheduled performance is that many of Donald Trump’s ideals and beliefs go against the very thing that HBCU institutions stand for, which is why many detractors are both saddened and puzzled by Talladega College’s decision to perform. With just over two weeks until Inauguration Day, it will be interesting to see who else the Trump administration manages to line-up to perform.

