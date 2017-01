It looks like YG is the latest victim of a copyright infringement lawsuit. According to various reports online, poet/artist Henry Richard Russell (also known as Grimmis) is suing the West Coast rapper for alleged unpaid royalties for his work onsingles “Who Do You Love” & “Bicken Back Being Bool.”

The lawsuit claims that YG promised to share the revenues of the songs with Russell once they were obtained, but says that has yet to happen. Russell says he tried to request money for his work multiple times, but YG has repeatedly denied him.

Let’s see how this story develops.