Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely Coming Out Soon”

2 hours ago

Accoring to Birdman, Weezy’s “Carter V” is definitely coming soon.

I know we’ve heard this all before, but it still looks like Birdman wants to put out Lil Wayne’s Carter V soon. During a recent interview, Birdman was asked about the status of Lil Wayne’s Carter V, which he confidently stated is coming out soon.

“It’s definitely coming out,” he said. “The situation with me and my son, I’m going to put it all behind us and just let it move forward. Wayne is one of the best artists ever to do the game, and I want to see him continue to do what he been doing, and I’m going to support whatever he’s doing.”

 

Do you believe Birdman here or is he just saying what fans want to hear? Listen below:

 
