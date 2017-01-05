Entertainment News
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream That Will Make Your Heart Smile

Too cute!

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Rob & Chyna - Season 1

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty


Rob Kardashian is totally in love with fatherhood and he isn’t afraid to show it.

The new dad to daughter Dream Kardashian shared another adorable photo of his 8-week-old bundle of joy on his Instagram on Wednesday, simply captioned, “My baby.” Rob’s precious baby girl with fiancée Blac Chyna is decked out in fuzzy charcoal gray overalls and a cute cream collared shirt.

My baby

A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

The happy dad’s Instagram page is a lot tamer than it was a few weeks ago when Chyna took baby Dream and their things out of their house, leaving Rob alone and emotional. It’s nice to see the pair is back on good terms and Rob is in better health.

The youngest Kardashian sibling has been recovering after he wound up in the hospital last week over complications related to his type 2 diabetes.

SOURCE: Daily Mail 

17 Times Blac Chyna Crushed Maternity Style

17 photos Launch gallery

No elastic waistbands over here.

angela kardashian , Blac Chyna , Dream Kardashian , rob kardashian

photos