17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals

Nothing’s cuter than seeing celebrities fall in love, especially when their PDA is all over social media for us to enjoy. With that said, we really have to give it up to cool dude Terrence J and his beautiful girlfriend, model. They’re one of our favorite couples.

From visiting the Obamas at the White House for “date night” to enjoying an Atlanta Hawks game with Gucci Mane and his ride-or-die bae Keyshia Ka’oir, Jasmine and Terrence are above no good time. They celebrate the holidays together and post their cutesy sleeping photos for Instagram to eat right on up. They even have puppies that they love like their own children, which pretty much seals the deal for us.

boujee

17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals 17 photos Launch gallery 17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals 1. Terrence and Jasmine brought 2017 in together, just like a committed couple would. Source:Instagram 1 of 17 2. And they looked amazing - per usual. Source:Instagram 2 of 17 3. A good couple never skimps on the obligatory New Year's kiss. Source:Instagram 3 of 17 4. They care about each other's big life moments. Source:Instagram 4 of 17 5. They also did "date night" with the Obamas. #GOALS. Source:Instagram 5 of 17 6. Surprise, surprise! Source:Instagram 6 of 17 7. There's never a dull moment. Source:Instagram 7 of 17 8. You know what they say, the couple that bowls together... Source:Instagram 8 of 17 9. They show each other so much love. Source:Instagram 9 of 17 10. They've got Christmas down to a science. Source:Instagram 10 of 17 11. They bring Halloween in with couple's costumes. Source:Instagram 11 of 17 12. These are what Jasmine's mornings look like. Source:Instagram 12 of 17 13. They have puppy kids. Source:Instagram 13 of 17 14. Terrence loves their puppy kids just as much as Jasmine does. Source:Instagram 14 of 17 15. They're the gushiest - and we kind of love it. Source:Instagram 15 of 17 16. The most epic photos. Source:Instagram 16 of 17 17. They're so social media cool. Source:Instagram 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading 17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals 17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals They're one of favorite couples at the moment; see photos inside.

We don’t want to speak too soon, but it looks like Terrence found himself a keeper… and she’s bad andblonde. Click through the gallery below and tell us what you think.