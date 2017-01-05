Entertainment News
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde Jasmine Sanders Are Relationship Goals

It looks like Terrence found himself a keeper...

97.9 The Beat Staff
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


Nothing’s cuter than seeing celebrities fall in love, especially when their PDA is all over social media for us to enjoy. With that said, we really have to give it up to cool dude Terrence J and his beautiful girlfriend, model Jasmine Sanders. They’re one of our favorite couples.

From visiting the Obamas at the White House for “date night” to enjoying an Atlanta Hawks game with Gucci Mane and his ride-or-die bae Keyshia Ka’oir, Jasmine and Terrence are above no good time. They celebrate the holidays together and post their cutesy sleeping photos for Instagram to eat right on up. They even have puppies that they love like their own children, which pretty much seals the deal for us.

Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka at Vandal New York - Inside

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


We don’t want to speak too soon, but it looks like Terrence found himself a keeper… and she’s bad and boujee blonde. Click through the gallery below and tell us what you think.

17 photos

They're one of favorite couples at the moment; see photos inside.

