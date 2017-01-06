Videos Show Chaos During Fatal Police Shooting Of Joshua Beal In Chicago

Photo by

Released 911 calls mention details of a verbal and physical altercation between an off-duty cop and Beal's relatives.

The Independent Police Review Authority released graphic cell phone videos and 911 calls Wednesday that revealed the disorderly scene that unfolded when an off-duty cop shot and killed Joshua Beal in Chicago last year, reports CBS Chicago.

Evidence shows that a fight erupted between the 25-year-old Beal and the police officer, with Beal’s family members and a local firefighter also getting involved in the Mount Greenwood scuffle-turned-shooting last November, writes the news outlet:

Around 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, an off-duty police officer became involved in an altercation with Beal and several relatives who had just been at a funeral. The off-duty officer, who is white, called 911, saying his car was surrounded, and that someone was going to get shot.

“I am an off-duty police officer. I’m getting attacked by about 12 mother f****** in the car,” he said.

Minutes later, shots were fired, and Beal – who is black – laid dying on the streets.

The shooting of Beal triggered more racial tensions and sparked weeks-long protests in Mount Greenwood, reports DNAinfo Chicago.

