Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Moving Forward: Tiny Is Serious About Divorcing T.I.

It's really over.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

2016 Mother Daughter Brunch

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


After news broke last week that she’d filed for divorce from her husband of six years, it seems Tiny Harris is not backing down in her decision to split from rapper T.I.

In documents provided by Bossip, new information is revealed. “Lawyers for Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed court docs this week asking for a hearing in March that will establish temporary alimony, child support, child custody, visitation and other immediate matters in the split,” the site writes.

925 Scales Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


During the hearing, T.I will have the chance to “explain why he thinks the divorce shouldn’t go through or why Tiny shouldn’t get half of their assets,” Bossip continues. What’s decided on the matters above would be temporary court orders until a judge makes a final order.

After news that Tiny wanted a divorce hit the internet, T.I. hopped on Instagram to publicly discredit the “false stories.” But Tiny reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” in a divorce petition filed on Dec. 7.

SOURCE: Bossip

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

breakup , clifford harris , divorce , T.I. , Tiny Harris

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 5 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 6 hours ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 19 hours ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 20 hours ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 20 hours ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 20 hours ago
EMPIRE Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers Win…
 21 hours ago
It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki…
 22 hours ago
LAWD! Here’s What Shirley Caesar Has To Say…
 23 hours ago
Pharrell Shares His Honest Opinion Of Kim Burrell’s…
 1 day ago
Peter Thomas’ Daughter Blasts Haters Who Say Her…
 1 day ago
Read The Insult That Led Facebook To Suspend…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey Fires Creative Director Following Disastrous NYE Performance
 1 day ago
Moving Forward: Tiny Is Serious About Divorcing T.I.
 1 day ago
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey’s Ex-Husband Rips Into NYE Performance And…
 1 day ago
photos