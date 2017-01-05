Entertainment News
Peter Thomas’ Daughter Blasts Haters Who Say Her Baby Bump Is Too Dark

Yes, this is happening in 2017.

Bravo star Peter Thomas‘ daughter Porsche Thomas is not afraid to show off her adorable growing baby bump on social media – but of course, that opens up space for haters to hate.

The pregnant model, who is expecting twins with her motivational speaker husband Till H. Gross, recently posted a poolside pic of her bulging baby bump with the caption, “Only about two weeks left,” which sent social media into a frenzy. Some followers made extremely ignorant comments about her belly being darker than the rest of her body, saying things like, “Her stomach looks nasty. I don’t care who i piss off with my comment so don’t even respond.”

But Porsche didn’t take the hate lying down. She posted the cool photo above with the caption, “I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker.”

Porsche Thomas is twinning and winning.

photos