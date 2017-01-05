Entertainment News
Pharrell Shares His Honest Opinion Of Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Rant

As usual, he's full of wisdom.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Screening And Q&A For 20th Century Fox's 'Hidden Figures' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Pharrell Williams appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show and gave his honest opinion about Kim Burrell‘s recent statements condemning homosexuality.

Burrell was supposed to perform the Hidden Figures lead track “I See A Victory” on The Ellen Show, alongside Janelle Monåe and Pharrell, but was quickly relieved of her singing duties when Ellen caught wind of her rant.

Now, the super producer has something to say about it.

“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 or moving on. There’s no room,” he begins. “She’s a fantastic singer and I love her, just like I love everybody else… we all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty


Well said. He also dishes on expecting his second child with wife Helen Lasichanh, being nominated for a Golden Globe after writing the entire Hidden Figures soundtrack, female achievement being “grossly ignored and overlooked,” and more.

Watch the clip above and if you missed Kim Burrell’s thoughts on the gay community, tune in here.

photos