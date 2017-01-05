Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racist Video Of Black Classmate

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racist Video Of Black Classmate

He's charged with cyber harassment and ethnic intimidation but expected to plea bargain.

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Northampton County, Pennsylvania’s district attorney announced criminal charges Tuesday against a White Saucon Valley High School teenager who recorded and posted a racist video of a Black classmate on social media, LehighValleyLive.com reports.

District Attorney John Morganelli said the unidentified student, who was 14 at the time of the incident, faces cyber harassment and ethnic intimidation charges.

The student is accused of secretly recording the 16-year-old Black student in the school cafeteria eating chicken wings last October. He used the N-word in the video to describe the Black student, suggested that he’s on welfare and made other disparaging remarks. The White student later shared the video on Snapchat.

“I found the video to be outrageous, insulting, demeaning and a video that seriously disparages the African-American male’s physical characteristics and specifically his African-American race,” Morganelli said.

However, the district attorney will drop the criminal charges if the White student seeks an “informal adjustment” in juvenile court and completes probationary requirements. What that means is that he’ll likely sit through a racial sensitivity program and do community service.

The Black student, who was previously the target of racist bullying at the school, gets a similar deal. He assaulted the White student in retaliation after seeing the video. The prosecutor charged the Black student earlier with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Attorney Gary Asteak, who represents the Black student, was pleased with the prosecutor’s announcement, saying that hate speech in unacceptable, according to the news outlet.

He added: “By taking action today, the district attorney is sending a message to law enforcement and school officials they must be sensitive to this issue. That teachers and parents are responsible for teaching their children not to hate and to respect others.”

Asteak’s counterpart was less pleased. Attorney Michael Moyer, who represents the White student, is delighted that his client will emerge from this situation without a criminal record.

However, he added, “I believe my client was the true victim in this case,” according to LehighValleyLive.com. Moyer said his client needs physical therapy from the retaliatory beating.

SOURCE: LehighValleyLive.com

SEE ALSO:

DOJ To Launch Racial Sensitivity Program At School Where Student Dressed As KKK

A Handful Of SAE Chapters Admit To Knowing Infamous Racist Chant

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Continue reading Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

cyber bullying , Ethnic Intimidation , Hate Crime , Racist Snapchat Video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 8 hours ago
Barack Obama Invites Beyonce & Jay Z, Usher…
 10 hours ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 18 hours ago
Don’t Expect To See Janet Jackson’s Baby Until…
 23 hours ago
Here’s How Fabolous Feels About Soulja Boy’s Gangster Antics
 23 hours ago
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 1 day ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 1 day ago
Dear Kim Burrell: Your Heart’s Not Right
 1 day ago
NO SHAME: Mariah Carey Hits Up Expensive Colorado…
 1 day ago
Brandy Clears Up Her True Feelings About Beyoncé
 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart…
 1 day ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky…
 1 day ago
Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent
 1 day ago
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning
 1 day ago
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At…
 1 day ago
photos