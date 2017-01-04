Black Tony Gets Stressed Out While Taking His Girl’s Kids To School [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Rickey Smiley got a call from Black Tony, who says he can’t come to work because he’s stressed out. He somehow got saddled with the responsibility of taking one of his woman-friend’s children to school. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”
