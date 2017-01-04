Black Tony Gets Stressed Out While Taking His Girl’s Kids To School [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley got a call from Black Tony, who says he can’t come to work because he’s stressed out. He somehow got saddled with the responsibility of taking one of his woman-friend’s children to school. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

