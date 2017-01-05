The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on J. Lo’s New Romance?

0 reads Leave a comment
Watch out Drake, we hear Marc Anthony wants that old thing back.
The 6 God may have to go through one very attractive ex-husband if he wants a piece of Jenny from the block, this according to new reports that say Marc Anthony will stop at nothing to win J. Lo back. Jennifer shared a kiss with Marc on stage at the Latin Grammys back in November, but has been spending a lot of time with her new rumored boyfriend Drake as of late. She even canceled her own New Year’s Eve show at E11even in Miami to spend the holiday with the “Fake Love” rapper at Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub – and they locked lips before the clock struck twelve.
Though E! Online‘s sources say she’s just “having fun” and not considering Drake as a “potential boyfriend,” the site also notes “J. Lo has no interest in getting back with Marc.” Marc and J. Lo officially split back in 2014, the same year he married third wife Shannon De Lima, who he’s now divorcing. “And a source even tells E! News that their growing romance is 100 percent legit and not a ploy to promote any type of business they might be working on together,” E! adds.
So, who’s the guy for Jen? Only time will tell. Head over to E! for more on Marc’s alleged hating.
SOURCE: E!
How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years
24 photos Launch gallery
How Celebs Like Drake, Nicki Minaj, La La & More Spent New Years
1. DrakeSource:Instagram 1 of 24
2. Drake2 of 24
3. Rob Kardashian & Blac ChynaSource:Instagram 3 of 24
4. Nicki MinajSource:Instagram 4 of 24
5. Nicki Minaj & LalaSource:Instagram 5 of 24
6. Nicki MinajSource:Instagram 6 of 24
7. Lala AnthonySource:Instagram 7 of 24
8. LalaSource:Instagram 8 of 24
9. LalaSource:Instagram 9 of 24
10. LalaSource:Instagram 10 of 24
11. J.LoSource:Instagram 11 of 24
12. Adrienne BailonSource:Instagram 12 of 24
13. Diddy & CassieSource:Instagram 13 of 24
14. DiddySource:Instagram 14 of 24
15. Diddy & CrewSource:Instagram 15 of 24
16. Mariah CareySource:Instagram 16 of 24
17. Tia MowrySource:Instagram 17 of 24
18. Remy Ma & Papoose18 of 24
19. KarruecheSource:Instagram 19 of 24
20. Kendall JennerSource:Instagram 20 of 24
21. FabolousSource:Instagram 21 of 24
22. FabolousSource:Instagram 22 of 24
23. Fabolous & T.I.Source:Instagram 23 of 24
24. T.I.Source:Instagram 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours