The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on J. Lo’s New Romance?

18 hours ago

Source: getty / Getty


Watch out Drake, we hear Marc Anthony wants that old thing back.

The 6 God may have to go through one very attractive ex-husband if he wants a piece of Jenny from the block, this according to new reports that say Marc Anthony will stop at nothing to win J. Lo back. Jennifer shared a kiss with Marc on stage at the Latin Grammys back in November, but has been spending a lot of time with her new rumored boyfriend Drake as of late. She even canceled her own New Year’s Eve show at E11even in Miami to spend the holiday with the “Fake Love” rapper at Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub – and they locked lips before the clock struck twelve.

The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Though E! Online‘s sources say she’s just “having fun” and not considering Drake as a “potential boyfriend,” the site also notes “J. Lo has no interest in getting back with Marc.” Marc and J. Lo officially split back in 2014, the same year he married third wife Shannon De Lima, who he’s now divorcing. “And a source even tells E! News that their growing romance is 100 percent legit and not a ploy to promote any type of business they might be working on together,” E! adds.

So, who’s the guy for Jen? Only time will tell. Head over to E! for more on Marc’s alleged hating.

