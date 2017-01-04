Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: How The Choir Robes Ruined Watchnight Service [EXCLUSIVE]

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Bernice Jenkins has to pass on a message for the woman who sewed all the choir robes for the Watchnight service. Because of a little mishap, they didn’t turn out the way they were meant to, and that had some intense consequences for the church. Listen to the audio player to hear more details in these Church Announcements!

