Is Lil Wayne Dropping Three New Albums In 2017?

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
Could 2017 see the return of Weezy the Great?
According to a recent Facebook post from the rapper on Wednesday, there may be some new
on the way. Wayne implied that the highly anticipated Lil Wayne Tha Carter V album was coming, along with two other new projects.
The photo shows Wayne surrounded by
, 2 Chainz and a bunch of other guys with the caption, Mack Maine “CV. Funeral. D6. Young Money.” Fans have been waiting for Tha Carter V to drop ever since 2012. But with Wayne’s arrest and his beef with Birdman and Cash Money, the album has continuously been put on hold.
Wayne also teased the release of another
Dedication mixtape and the Funeral project several months ago, so new Weezy music doesn’t seem too far-fetched.
No word on whether Weezy will drop his new music sans Cash Money.
SOURCE: HipHopNMore
Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends
1. Trina was one of Wayne's first celebrity relationships back in 2005. The two remain friends to this day.
2. Friends no more, but Birdman and Lil Wayne were so close at one point, they openly kissed on the mouth.
3. Since discovering Nicki Minaj in 2008, the pair have been loyal comrades.
4. No one on the corner has swagger like Weezy, 'Ye, Jay and Tip.
5. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have built such a great rapport, they have a joint album together.
6. The self-proclaimed best rapper alive and the greatest current NBA Champion LeBron James have been friends for years.
7. Wayne and Diddy often chop it up about boss talk.
8. Bow Wow and Wayne go back to their "Lil" days.
9. Of course, there's no Drizzy without Weezy.
10. Lil Wayne is a sports fan and pretty good pals with Stephen A. Smith.
11. Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne both spend a lot of time in Miami; that's how their relationship has grown.
12. Floyd Mayweather is another famous friend from Wayne's Miami life.
13. Jesse Jackson a fan of Weezy's? Who knew.
14. Yeezy and Weezy always show love when they're around each other.
15. Skateboard Wayne and Adrien Brody are pals.
16. DJ Khaled has worked with Wayne several times, and the two have built a great friendship.
17. Lil Wayne admitted to having a crush on Ciara back in 2006. They both have since moved on, but remain friends.
18. Serena Williams and Lil Wayne can both talk about being the greatest at what they do.
19. Eminem and Lil Wayne have both reached pinnacles in their career that no one else has. What a way to bond.
20. Christina Milian and Lil Wayne were a little more than just friends. But after their split, they remained cordial.
